OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal crash in an Owings Mills Target parking lot.
Kishiya Lashawn Powell, 18, of Owings Mills was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle without required license and authorization.
Powell was released on her own recognizance after receiving a bail hearing on June 30, 2019.
Police continue to investigate the crash and will determine if other charges will be filed in the case.
Officers responded to the Target in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road on Saturday around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash.
There they learned a woman, who was holding a child, was struck after a 2014 Nissan Altima struck a parked 2010 Nissan Sentra.
They both fell to the ground.
Ravinder Rao, 67, was pronounced dead. Her 11-month-old granddaughter was transported to an area hospital where she is in good condition.