



A Baltimore County grandmother was killed Saturday holding her granddaughter outside a Target store in Owings Mills.

The infant girl is physically ok– but has a number of scrapes and cuts.

Gursaanjh Rao is days away from 11-months-old.

Her mom says she’s crying out for her grandmother, Ravinder Rao.

The two were together Saturday night at the Target on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. Police said 18-year-old Kishiya Powell struck Ravinder and Gursaanjh in the parking lot– killing the 67-year-old grandmother and injuring Gursaanjh.

“Wow. That could’ve been my great grandson or my grandson for that matter. I don’t know how I would react,” said neighbor Earnest Hines.

“Thankfully, when their child struck the ground, they were outside the path of the oncoming vehicle and, as a result, only suffered from minor injuries,” said Lt. Andrea Bylen with Baltimore County Police.

Ravinder’s daughter-in-law said she had stopped in Target for a few minutes. Her mother-in-law was in the car with Gursaanjh and her six-year-old brother, who were both sleeping.

The driver, Powell, is charged with driving without a license as the States Attorney reviews additional charges. She was released on her own recognizance after receiving a bail hearing on June 30, 2019

“To have something like this and then to have this loss of life, it’s just unfathomable,” Hines said.

Both the driver and victim live close by, in neighborhoods behind this Target. The Rao family said they are preparing for a private funeral on Friday.