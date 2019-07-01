LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Linthicum Heights man was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he attempted to run over several officers who were checking on his welfare.
Officers were called to the intersection of Maple and Orchard roads around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup truck in the middle of the intersection.
When they arrived, they knocked on the window to wake up the driver, later identified as Tyler Carl Kress, 27.
Kress reportedly woke up, made direct eye contact with the officers and accelerated toward them, forcing one officer to push off of the car to avoid being injured.
The driver then swerved in an attempt to hit the other officer before fleeing the scene, police said.
Kress was arrested a short time later. He faces charges of reckless endangerment and two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.
Neither of the officers were injured in the incident.