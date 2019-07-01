  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, DC, DC news, Drowning, Kayaking accident, Maryland, Maryland News, Special Agent Stephanie Hancock, U.S. Secret Service


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Secret Service agent died in a kayaking accident along the Severn River Saturday night in Maryland.

According to U.S. Secret Service officials, Special Agent Stephanie Hancock has been with the Secret Service since 2007. She last served on the Presidential Protective Detail.

Missing Kayaker’s Body Found In Spa Creek Area

“On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Secret Service lost one of our own in a tragic kayaking accident in Maryland. Special Agent Stephanie Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail,” USSS said in a statement. “Our condolences, as well as our thoughts and prayers, are with the family of Special Agent Hancock.”

Hancock fell into the water along with another kayaker near Spa Creek around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The other kayaker was rescued, however, Hancock’s body was found around 9:45 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s