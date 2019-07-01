ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Secret Service agent died in a kayaking accident along the Severn River Saturday night in Maryland.
According to U.S. Secret Service officials, Special Agent Stephanie Hancock has been with the Secret Service since 2007. She last served on the Presidential Protective Detail.
“On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Secret Service lost one of our own in a tragic kayaking accident in Maryland. Special Agent Stephanie Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail,” USSS said in a statement. “Our condolences, as well as our thoughts and prayers, are with the family of Special Agent Hancock.”
Hancock fell into the water along with another kayaker near Spa Creek around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The other kayaker was rescued, however, Hancock’s body was found around 9:45 p.m.