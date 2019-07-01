BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water bills are going up in Baltimore City as the first of three 10 percent rate hikes goes into effect.
Protesters gathered Monday to call the hike unjust and unfair, claiming higher water bills will have the biggest impact on the City’s most vulnerable.
The average family will pay about $8 more per bill during the first year.
Opponents of these hikes say a long-term solution is needed to ensure everyone has access to water.
They are throwing their support behind the Water Accountability and Equity Act, under consideration by the City Council.
“This bill would create an equity-oriented water affordability program to ensure that low-income families can have a permanently-affordable water service because when people can afford their bills they will pay them,” said Rianna Eckel with Food and Water Watch.
Back in January, the Board of Estimates approved three hikes over the next three years.