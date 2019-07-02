ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is opening cooling centers Tuesday through Sunday in response to the high temperatures and humidity predicted for the week.
Temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s with excessive humidity, and
The following Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities Senior Centers will be open and designated as cooling centers on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Annapolis Senior Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis
- Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold
- O’Malley Senior Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton
- Pasadena Senior Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Pascal Senior Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie
- South County Senior Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
The following Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be open and designated as cooling centers Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
- Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
- Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
- Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
- Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
- Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
- Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
- Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena
- Severn Community Library: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
- Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
The following Anne Arundel County Police District Station Community Rooms will be available and designated as cooling centers from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 until 7:00 a.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019.
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Residents who need to be taken to any cooling center should call the Office of Transportation during 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 410-222-0022.
All cooling centers have air-conditioning, water and restroom facilities, however medical care is not available, and Anne Arundel County urges anyone with a medical emergency to call 911.
Pets are not allowed in any cooling centers, and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Anne Arundel County residents and visitors are encouraged to stay indoors, if possible in an air-conditioned place, as well as drink more fluids and stay away from alcohol or large amounts of sugar.