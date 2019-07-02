Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather throughout the region has impacted some BGE customers.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather throughout the region has impacted some BGE customers.
Currently, there are roughly 1,500 people without power in the region.
Baltimore County residents are experiencing most of the outages.
Maryland Weather | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect Throughout The Region
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. for portions of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 8:30 p.m.