ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — The blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay has increased nearly 60 percent since 2018, a new report says– meaning you can dig into 60 percent more crabs over Fourth of July weekend!
The annual Blue Crab Advisory Report, released Tuesday by the Chesapeake Bay Program and developed by the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee, found that the overall Bay blue crab population is not depleted and is not being overfished.
It increased from 372 million in 2018 to 594 million in 2019.
Blue crab populations can vary naturally from year to year, based on the weather, water temperature and other environmental conditions, as well as how many are caught, the Chesapeake Bay Program said in a release.
The Bay Program also said to ensure the “continued resiliency of the population,” resource managers focus on maintaining a robust stock of female crabs, which increased to 191 million this year from 147 million in 2018.
The juvenile blue crab population—crabs that will grow to harvestable size this fall—was estimated to be 323 million, above the long-term average of 224 million, the release added.
The report recommended that jurisdictions should maintain a “risk-averse” approach, and no adjustments to management are warranted, as well as a recommendation to implement ways to more accurately track commercial and recreational harvest.