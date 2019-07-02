CONCORD, NC (WJZ) — Former Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright was shot Monday afternoon in North Carolina.
Police in Concord are investigating after officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive. There they found Wright with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was rushed into emergency surgery at an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
According to police, Wright was involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend before the shooting.
The ex showed up to drop off their daughter. During the argument, shots were fired.
Concord Police Department has issued a warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Anyone with information on Hooker Jr.’s whereabouts, should call police at 704-920-5000 or to contact Carrarrus Area Crime Stoppers