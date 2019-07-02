  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Wright, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Crime, Local TV, North Carolina, Quarterback, Shooting, Talkers

CONCORD, NC (WJZ) — Former Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright was shot Monday afternoon in North Carolina.

Police in Concord are investigating after officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive. There they found Wright with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was rushed into emergency surgery at an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

According to police, Wright was involved in an argument with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend before the shooting.

Credit: Concord Police Department.

The ex showed up to drop off their daughter. During the argument, shots were fired.

Concord Police Department has issued a warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Anyone with information on Hooker Jr.’s whereabouts, should call police at 704-920-5000 or to contact Carrarrus Area Crime Stoppers

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s