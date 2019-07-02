BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four women were shot by an unidentified suspect late Monday night, according to police.
Authorities said they responded to the 1200 block of East Preston Street for a report of a shooting around 11:14 p.m.
Once at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers were then notified of two shooting victims who had walked into a hospital. They said a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were also suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Police determined all four victims were shot at the same location. A preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect approached the group in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue and began shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.