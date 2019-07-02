  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A double shooting in Baltimore resulted in the death of both a man and a woman.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Bloomingdale for a shooting around 2:15 a.m.

Once they arrived they said they found a woman who had been shot in the head and a man who had been shot in the torso.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

