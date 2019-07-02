  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to drunkenly causing a crash that killed three young children and critically injured their parents.

The Washington Post reports that Thomas Hawks pleaded guilty Monday in Prince George’s County court to charges of vehicular manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury while driving drunk.

The 27-year-old faces up to 36 years in prison at his sentencing in September.

Prosecutors said Hawks drank 10 beers at a Washington Redskins game before driving his Chevrolet Silverado.

It slammed into the back of Honda Accord carrying a family of five that had just gone to church.

The truck’s front wheels landed in the Honda’s back seat.

The impact killed 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, and 1-year-old Isaac.

Their parents, Alexis and Juana, survived but were severely injured.

