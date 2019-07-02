BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is hoping to revitalize a part of West Baltimore by designating a new arts and entertainment district.
Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts & Entertainment District was spurred by a community-led effort to revitalize a part of the city with a rich history as a hub of social, economic and arts activity for Baltimore’s black community.
In its heydey, venues like the Royal and Metropolitan theaters and social venues such as the Arch Social Club, Bamboo Lounge, Club Casino, and Club Tijuana hosted black entertainers and musicians.
“Maryland’s Arts and Entertainment Districts serve an important role in revitalizing communities across the state,” said Secretary Schulz. “This designation helps attract artists and creative businesses and gives counties and municipalities the ability to develop unique arts experiences that engage residents and attract visitors. I look forward to seeing how these districts utilize the designations for community and economic revitalization.”
Another arts and entertainment district was also created in the town of Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. These two districts will join 26 existing districts around the state. They benefit from tax-related incentives to attract artists, art organizations and more to encourage community involvement, revitalization and tourism.
A new economic impact study showed that new businesses and events in Maryland Arts and Entertainment Districts support more than $1 billion in state GDP and around $72.1 million in state and local tax revenues. It also created nearly 10,000 jobs.
