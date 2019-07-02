  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Germantown, Governor Larry Hogan, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Montgomery County, RADA Technologies, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A company that produces electronics for the aerospace and defense industry is planning a new headquarters in Germantown, Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration made the announcement Tuesday that RADA Technologies is planning the new headquarters in Montgomery County, in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

The administration says the company will relocate to a 25,000-square-foot facility by the end of this year. Due to the expansion the company plans to create 50 full-time jobs over the next two years and a total of 80 new jobs by December 2023.

RADA Technologies is the American subsidiary of Israel-based RADA Electronic Industries. The subsidiary has been operating for about a year in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Hogan administration says RADA will invest nearly $4 million into the expansion.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s