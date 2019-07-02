  • WJZ 13On Air

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says jail inmates were caught making some truly “disgusting” alcohol out of fermenting vegetables.

News outlets report it turned up when dozens of officers conducted a shakedown for contraband Monday at the Autauga Metro Jail.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says it was the first time he’d seen vegetables being used to make alcohol. He says the jail stopped serving inmates fruit years ago because they made wine with it.

Sedinger says searchers also found an electronic cigarette altered to be used as a tattoo gun, as well as dice fashioned from the plastic ball that’s in bottles of roll on deodorant.

The sheriff says inmates won’t be punished for the contraband. He just wants to remind them that he’s watching the jail closely.

