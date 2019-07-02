Comments
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate at a Maryland state prison died Monday, according to authorities.
Police identified the victim as Nathaniel Mcknight, 37. They said another inmate is a suspect but have not released the suspects identity.
According to authorities, the Maryland State Homicide Unit was contacted about an inmate death shortly after noon Monday. Investigators told State Police that Mcknight was found in his cell with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
Mcknight was serving time at the North Branch Correctional Facility in Cumberland. The cause and manner of his death are still pending autopsy.