BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Simple forecast!
Very warm and humid into the weekend, then a bit cooler by Friday and the weekend. Still upper 80’s and still humid. There will be a risk of scattered or pop up showers and thunderstorms into the weekend as well.
Fourth of July, we will have to deal with the risk of some showers and storms as well, even in the evening hours.
Some fireworks activities may certainly be affected. Some cooler and drier weather is expected by later Sunday and early next week.
The city has issued a code red advisory through the weekend and will keep cooling centers open and extend pool hours as well. Bob Turk