  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Simple forecast!

Very warm and humid into the weekend, then a bit cooler by Friday and the weekend. Still upper 80’s and still humid. There will be a risk of scattered or pop up showers and thunderstorms into the weekend as well.

Fourth of July, we will have to deal with the risk of some showers and storms as well, even in the evening hours.

Some fireworks activities may certainly be affected. Some cooler and drier weather is expected by later Sunday and early next week.

The city has issued a code red advisory through the weekend and will keep cooling centers open and extend pool hours as well. Bob Turk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s