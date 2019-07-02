EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — A woman is charged with murder three of her roommates by setting their Edgewood townhouse on fire in early May.
The fire broke out in the middle of the night in a townhouse, killing three people and injuring three more. Nine people lived inside the home that was a boarding house for people with disabilities.
60-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge was previously interviewed by WJZ and said the three people who died “were all good people,”
Now, Hodge is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of arson and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
She was seen leaving the home just after the fire investigators said she set.
There will be a press conference from police at 1 p.m. Tuesday with more details on the investigation and arrest.