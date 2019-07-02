  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Edgewood, Edgewood fatal fire, Fire, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder Charges, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — A woman is charged with murder three of her roommates by setting their Edgewood townhouse on fire in early May.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night in a townhouse, killing three people and injuring three more. Nine people lived inside the home that was a boarding house for people with disabilities.

60-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge was previously interviewed by WJZ and said the three people who died “were all good people,”

“They were all three good people,” Hodges said to WJZ’s Mike Schuh. “They were all three good people.”

Now, Hodge is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of arson and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

She was seen leaving the home just after the fire investigators said she set.

There will be a press conference from police at 1 p.m. Tuesday with more details on the investigation and arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s