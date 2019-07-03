Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, deadly shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead in southeast Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of N. Rose Street around 8:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

