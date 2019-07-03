BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a shot at a man trying to flee a fight.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Dunkin Street on June 24 around 7:24 p.m. for shots fired.
There they spoke with a 43-year-old man who said he got into an argument and then was assaulted by three men in the 2100 block of Moyer Street.
The suspects allegedly kicked and punched the man. When the man fled the assault, one suspect fired a shot at the victim. The bullet did not strike him.
After investigating, detectives got a warrant for Lamont Holt of the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue. Holt was arrested on July 1 around 1:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive without incident.
He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and various handgun violations.
Holt is being held without bail at Central Booking.