FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — An Alexandria woman was ordered to be held without bond by a judge in Frederick County on Wednesday in the murder case against her involving her boyfriend.

Guthrie was indicted on June 14 on charges of accessory after the fact, first-degree murder and neglect of a minor in connection with the murder of her boyfriend, Devon Wallace.

Ryan David Bretzfelder, 43 of Frederick, Md., was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wallace.

These charges stem from allegations that Guthrie did nothing to render aid to Wallace and that she further assisted Bretzfelder in concealing the murder and disposing of evidence.

