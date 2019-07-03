BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Derek Black was sentenced to life with all 45 years suspended for the first-degree murder of Greg Manuel, Jr.
He was also sentenced to a concurrent 20 years with the first five years without the possibility of parole for using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.
On June 3, 2017, at around midnight, several people– including Black and the victim– engaged in a game of dice in the 1700 block of Rutland Avenue.
At some point during the game, the two got into an argument, eventually leading to Manuel striking Black with a small stick, which didn’t injure him.
Black then went to his van parked nearby, brought out a handgun and shot Manuel five times, killing him in front of several others including the victim’s mother.
The gunfire struck Manuel’s rib, lungs and heart.
“I am pleased that we were able to deliver justice to Mr. Manuel’s loved ones,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I could not imagine the pain of witnessing the loss of your child in such a horrific way. I pray this sentence will help the victim’s mother and remaining friends and family along their journey of grieving and healing.”
What does “sentenced to life with all 45 years suspended” mean? Will he serve a life sentence or not?