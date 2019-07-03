Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City ranks among the most expensive cities to live in.
A new study finds Baltimore is the 46th most expensive.
The average cost of living is a little more than $2,000 a month.
The most expensive city to live in is San Francisco, where the average cost of living is more than double Baltimore’s.
The cheapest city is El Paso, Texas.