BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City ranks among the most expensive cities to live in.

A new study finds Baltimore is the 46th most expensive.

The average cost of living is a little more than $2,000 a month.

The most expensive city to live in is San Francisco, where the average cost of living is more than double Baltimore’s.

The cheapest city is El Paso, Texas.

