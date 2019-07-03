COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — The show must go on.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra canceled their summer schedule, but at least one concert is happening under a new arrangement.
Wednesday night and Thursday, county officials and members of the BSO will put on a free Independence Day Extravaganza up in Oregon Ridge Park, amidst a labor dispute with management.
They said they wanted to put on this concert for people to celebrate the Fourth of July and with the help of county executives, the show can happen.
“It’s going to be a great concert we’re really excited!” said Brian Prechtl, co-chair of Players Committee for BSO.
The Independence Day Extravaganza is a free night of fireworks and a music lineup that includes the BSO.
“When the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra canceled our summer session, the next day I saw a tweet from Johnny O saying he wanted a concert here July 3 and I tweeted him saying ‘The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Musicians will be there,'”
The concert replaces the “Star Spangled Spectacular”– a Baltimore County tradition since 1977, that was one of the orchestra’s shows canceled abruptly last month amidst the dispute.
“It’s great to be here playing, we realize this is an important tradition to Baltimore County. We are Maryland’s orchestra, Baltimore’s orchestra, we will be here,” Prechtl said.
Officials said the concert is funded in part using money that has been set aside for grants to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
It starts at 8 p.m.