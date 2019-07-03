BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI in Baltimore arrested Roger Taylor, aka “Milk”, a fugitive who has been wanted since 2017.
Taylor was arrested on a federal warrant for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as “Trained To Go” and conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
The Baltimore man is alleged to be a member of the “Trained To Go” gang which operated in the Sandtown neighborhood in Baltimore City.
Authorities had been looking for him since his federal indictment in July 2017.
He was recently located in Veron, Dominican Republic. The 28-year-old is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Miami on Monday, July 8.
He will be brought back to Baltimore to face federal charges.
“This case goes to show that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will work to get justice for the victims,” said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Division. “The cooperation with our local, national and international partners should send a message to those committing crimes that we will find you.”