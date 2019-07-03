Comments
BATLIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are asking for help identifying two people in connection with a homicide in the southeastern part of the city last month.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 30 in the 900 block of Dundalk Avenue.
Officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police did not say how the people in the picture may be related to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
https://twitter.com/BaltimorePolice/status/1146495858025934848