  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dundalk Avenue shooting, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Talkers


BATLIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are asking for help identifying two people in connection with a homicide in the southeastern part of the city last month.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 30 in the 900 block of Dundalk Avenue.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

Officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Man Killed In Dundalk Ave Shooting, Another Man Shot In NE Baltimore Overnight

Police did not say how the people in the picture may be related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

https://twitter.com/BaltimorePolice/status/1146495858025934848

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s