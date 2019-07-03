EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Bobbie Sue Hodge says she is innocent of burning down her home and murdering three of her roommates in Harford County earlier in May.
Prosecutors said she was being evicted for multiple fights with roommates and on probation for assaulting one of them.
She had previously gone back to Texas and then came back to Maryland two days ago when she was arrested.
WJZ also learned she has a prior record outside of Maryland, which includes six convictions in Montana and nine convictions in Texas.
It is not known if she was living in the house that burned in days before the arrest.
Hodge is being held with no bail after her court appearance Wednesday, even after her lawyer, a public defender, said he thought setting bail was appropriate.
“I vehemently believe she should have bail,” He said.
The judge disagreed, saying, “An individual who is capable of setting fire to a home with others inside is an incredible danger to the community,”