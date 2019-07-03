Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first heat-related death of the year was announced Wednesday in Maryland.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first heat-related death of the year was announced Wednesday in Maryland.
A woman died in Anne Arundel County around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Maryland’s Department of Health, making it the first heat-related death of 2019.
RELATED COVERAGE
- Anne Arundel County Opens Cooling Centers For Excessive Fourth Of July Week Heat
- How Your Health Is At Risk During A Heatwave
The chief medical examiner’s office determined the woman’s cause of death. She was not identified, but officials say she was 65 years or older.