BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first heat-related death of the year was announced Wednesday in Maryland.

A woman died in Anne Arundel County around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Maryland’s Department of Health, making it the first heat-related death of 2019.

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the woman’s cause of death. She was not identified, but officials say she was 65 years or older.

