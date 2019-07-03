BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be plenty of activities around Charm City to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.
There will be live music and a fireworks display in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
Starting at 7 p.m. the U.S. Navy Jazz Band Commodores will perform at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at Pratt and Light Streets.
At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will brighten the sky over downtown Baltimore. The 18-minute display is produced by the fireworks company Pyrotecnico and choreographed to music.
The best views of the fireworks are along the Inner Harbor promenade and surrounding areas, including Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point.
In the event of cancellation due to severe weather, the fireworks display will take place Friday, July 5, at 9:30 p.m.