BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost the Fourth of July weekend, and no one wants to get stuck in traffic and miss all the fun.
The Maryland Transportation Authority is anticipating heavy traffic on the Bay Bridge starting Wednesday all through Sunday.
To combat the traffic craze, MDTA will utilize two-way traffic operations to help with eastbound delays.
But if you’re not sure when the best time to leave for your beach trip or other Fourth of July destination, MDTA says traveling off-peak is the best time to travel on the Bay Bridge, including these times:
- Wednesday – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Thursday, 4th of July – before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
- Friday – before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
- Saturday – before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Sunday– before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
They also advise drivers to stay on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents throughout the holiday week.