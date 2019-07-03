  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Civil Rights, Gay Rights, LGBTQ rights, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, U.S. Supreme Court

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A coalition led by the attorneys general of Illinois and New York has filed a legal brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in hiring.

The brief comes ahead of oral arguments on three cases that may determine whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing federal civil rights laws.

Maine is among the states joining the brief filed Wednesday. State Attorney General Aaron Frey said the brief’s argument is “rooted in the fundamental principle of equal treatment” and that discrimination is unacceptable.

More than 200 corporations have issued a similar call.

Others joining the brief are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I’m guilty…..I would bust out laughing if one of those T or Q sat across from me for an interview. Sorry…your a freak. GOD said so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s