FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man reportedly threw a lit firework at a Prince George’s County patrol officer Saturday night.

The incident happened as the officer was working a crime prevention assignment near Walters Lane and Hil Mar Drive in Forestville.

A video released by police shows the man throwing the firework at the officer, who was in his squad car with lights flashing, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Chief Hank Stawinski had strong words for the man, saying in a statement he will not tolerate any kind of attacks on officers.

“Fireworks are dangerous and this is far more than simple jackassery. Our officer or a bystander could have been seriously injured,” he said.

Police said an accomplice recorded the incident on a cell phone.

The department has identified a person of interest and is pursuing charges.

No one was injured.

