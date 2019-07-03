WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A Maryland woman pleaded guilty to theft of government money and aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, between 2011 and 2013, Stephanie Twyman was part of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain tax refund checks by filing false tax returns with the IRS using the names and Social Security numbers of unemployed people.
Once the refund checks in the individuals’ names were obtained, Twyman sent runners to cash the checks at a check cashing business in Clinton, Maryland, where co-conspirators worked as tellers.
The runners brought the proceeds back to Twyman, who then paid the tellers for cashing the fraudulently obtained checks.
The total tax loss resulting from Twyman’s fraudulent conduct is about $566, 261.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2019.
Twyman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the theft count and a mandatory two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft count.