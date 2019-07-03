GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two Washington, D.C. men were convicted Wednesday on multiple charges connected to two armed robberies of businesses in Prince George’s County in 2016.
Ronnell Francis Lewis, 45, and William David Hill, 62, were convicted on charges of conspiring to commit a commercial robbery; using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a weapon during and in relation to a crime of violence; being felons in possession of firearms and for interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.
Lewis was also convicted of a charge of witness tampering.
The justice department said the duo and a co-conspirator robbed a Clinton auto repair business on November 22, 2016, and then robbed a Seat Pleasant barbershop four days later.
During the auto repair shop robbery, one of the robbers shot a victim, who was ultimately paralyzed, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
The men were arrested after a pursuit in Washington, D.C., the justice department said. When officers searched the vehicle they were in at the time, they found two loaded handguns, one with an obliterated serial number.
While behind bars, Lewis reportedly called several people and asked them to persuade the victims of the barbershop robbery not to cooperate with an investigation.
Both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 21.