WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A Maryland woman pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and theft of government money for allegedly filing false tax returns for more than $566,000.
The U.S Department of Justice said Stephanie Twyman was part of a conspiracy to file false tax returns using the names and Social Security numbers of people who were unemployed over a two-year span starting in 2011.
Twyman then had runners cash the fraudulent refund checks at a check-cashing business in Clinton where they worked, the justice department said.
She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the theft count and a mandatory two years in prison on the identity theft count, as well as a fine, supervised release and will be made to pay restitution.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 4.
Woman doesn’t have nothing compared to O’Malley and Blake