BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil will be held on July 4th for a Baltimore mother and daughter that have been missing for two years.
Joanna Clark and her 15-year-old daughter Shariece were last seen on Feb. 4, 2017 in the 2800 block of Round Road in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Authorities say the two are missing under suspicious circumstances.
Shariece, who would now be 17 years old, is described as being 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced nose. Joanna is 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of “Kato” and “Trae” on her arms and a tattoo of “Shariece” on her back.
Their family is hoping to find their loved ones and is hosting a vigil on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The vigil will be at the Middle Branch Apartments at 2303 Round Road in Baltimore.
If you have any information about Shariece or Joanna Clark, please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2525, 410-396-2100 or 410-396-2499.