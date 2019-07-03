Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Joanna Clark, Local TV, Missing, Shariece Clark, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil will be held on July 4th for a Baltimore mother and daughter that have been missing for two years.

Joanna Clark and her 15-year-old daughter Shariece were last seen on Feb. 4, 2017 in the 2800 block of Round Road in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Shariece Clark. Credit: NCMEC

Joanna Clark. Credit: NCMEC

Authorities say the two are missing under suspicious circumstances.

Shariece, who would now be 17 years old, is described as being 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She has a pierced nose. Joanna is 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of “Kato” and “Trae” on her arms and a tattoo of “Shariece” on her back.

Their family is hoping to find their loved ones and is hosting a vigil on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The vigil will be at the Middle Branch Apartments at 2303 Round Road in Baltimore.

If you have any information about Shariece or Joanna Clark, please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2525, 410-396-2100 or 410-396-2499.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s