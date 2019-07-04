  • WJZ 13On Air

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Harford County early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was fatally shot in Edgewood around 12:21 a.m.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Eloise Lane and found the victim inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The teen, Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment and was pronounced dead.

After investigating, officials learned Johnson was shot in the area of Brookside Drive and Eloise Lane. Deputies scanned the area with K9s, but no suspect was identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective M. Berg at 443-409-3302.

 

