HILLENDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The fire broke out in the 1800 block of Edgewood Rd. in Hillendale.

Three homes were involved in the incident.

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries that officials believe to be heat related. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Crews announced the fire was under control shortly before 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

