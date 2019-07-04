BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For many, the Port America Chesapeake Fourth of July Celebration, the city’s largest fireworks display, has become a tradition.

And the rain held off Thursday night as thousands flocked to the Inner Harbor and rooftops across the city for a view of the fireworks ringing in America’s 243rd birthday.

The sounds of familiar patriotic tunes filled the air as a sea of people in red, white and blue celebrated the anniversary of the country’s independence.

“(I) love the diversity down here at the harbor, just hanging out with people, having a good time,” eventgoer Mary Zynda said.

First up at the celebration: the U.S. Navy band, which brought some to their feet.

“When someone plays the music, they used to dance even at home,” Abinaya Brem said.

Jannette Dupuy made it a family affair, bringing daughters Daniella and Gabriella to experience their first downtown Fourth of July.

“We have a lot of family meeting us out here soon. We heard it was going to be a great show tonight,” she said.

As the sun went down, the fireworks went up, filling the sky with light as synchronized music played below.

The crowd watched as close to 4,500 lights cascaded into the sky.

Organizers estimate thousands of people attended the celebration, though an exact count is difficult since the fireworks could be seen from patios and rooftops all over Baltimore.