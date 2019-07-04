Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A mother accused of murdering her two children has been ordered by a Montgomery County judge to undergo a new psychiatric evaluation.
Catherine Hoggle is chared in the disappearance of her children, who went missing five years ago.
Prosecutors said doctors have repeatedly found her incompetent to stand trial.
Maryland law requires charges be dropped if that continues for five years.
Hoggle’s attorney said her evaluations have been going on for four-and-a-half years.
The childrens’ father believes Hoggle is faking a mental illness.