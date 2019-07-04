CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward for information about who may be throwing bricks into cars.
According to the sheriff’s office, someone threw bricks and chunks of concrete into cars along St. Charles Parkway near October Place between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on June 20.
At least three vehicles were severely damaged and one driver suffered scratched from the breaking glass.
Officials believe the suspect or suspects were throwing the bricks from a nearby wooded area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.