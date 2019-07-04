  • WJZ 13On Air

(CBS NEWS) — Halle Bailey is ready to become a part of your world. The singer has just been cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” Walt Disney Studios announced Wednesday.

Bailey, 19, will make her film debut with the role. Other cast members in talks for the movie are “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina as Scuttle, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and “Wonder” star Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.

The announcement marks the first time Disney has cast a woman of color in the role of a traditionally white princess for one of its live-action remakes. Bailey called the casting a “dream come true” on Twitter, tweeting a photo of herself as a cartoon Ariel.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

