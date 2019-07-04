BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many Americans spend the Fourth of July with their families at the beach or at a cookout, some kids at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center can’t take part in the festivities so easily.
One company, though, made sure their day was full of fun despite most of it being spent in the hospital.
Royal Farms, a year-round sponsor of the children’s center, set up a family-friendly cookout inside the hospital so everyone could take part in the day’s festivities.
“These kids are in the hospital, they can’t get out for their Fourth of July barbecues,” said Brian Roach with Royal Farms. “We’re just happy to support them and bring them food and serve them lunch.”
It was an Independence Day escape designed to make the kids forget for a while they are patients.
“(They can) just be a kid and be families together and have a good time and celebrate Independence Day. That’s a really special thing; they can forget about why they are here for a little while,” said Annie Beatson, the child life coordinator at Johns Hopkins.
Royal Farms is also raising money for the hospital by selling chicken. Ten cents from every $5 chicken box sold this summer goes to support the children’s center.