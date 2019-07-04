Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — State police are reminding drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly.
MARYLAND (WJZ) — State police are reminding drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly.
State troopers will be out conducting extra patrols looking for drunk or impaired drivers, speeders and aggressive drivers over the holiday weekend.
Some barracks will also conduct sobriety checkpoints.
Statistics compiled by SafeSmartLiving show Independence Day ranks higher than any other day of the year in average vehicle and motorcycle crash deaths.
Maryland is one of the safest states when it comes to drunk driving, with just over a quarter of fatalities resulting from an intoxicated driver.
Utah was found to be the safest state when it comes to DUI-related deaths, while Montana was considered the most dangerous, SafeSmartLiving found.
Source: Safe Smart Living