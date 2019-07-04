  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, DUI arrests, Fourth of July, Independence Day, Local TV, Maryland, sobriety checkpoints, Talkers


MARYLAND (WJZ) — State police are reminding drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly.

State troopers will be out conducting extra patrols looking for drunk or impaired drivers, speeders and aggressive drivers over the holiday weekend.

Some barracks will also conduct sobriety checkpoints.

Statistics compiled by SafeSmartLiving show Independence Day ranks higher than any other day of the year in average vehicle and motorcycle crash deaths.

Maryland is one of the safest states when it comes to drunk driving, with just over a quarter of fatalities resulting from an intoxicated driver.

Utah was found to be the safest state when it comes to DUI-related deaths, while Montana was considered the most dangerous, SafeSmartLiving found.

States For Drinking & Driving InfographicSource: Safe Smart Living

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s