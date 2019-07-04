



Hours before a thunderstorm washed out Baltimore County, America’s birthday brought hundreds to Washington Avenue to the the annual Fourth of July parade in Towson.

With a flyover over the national anthem, the event started strong despite the threat of rain, drawing people from near and far to celebrate the country’s independence.

“We live in Florida and we just came a couple days ago,” one eventgoer said.

The parade had everything from live music to big rigs.

“They work so hard to put this on. They push and push and they make it so I think it’s pretty cool,” another eventgoer said.

For some attendees, it’s bigger than just a party as they remember and honor the servicemembers who fought to keep the country free.

“It’s super awesome,” attendee Dana Krauss said. “It’s the fact so many people are very supportive and it kind of makes me all emotional.”

Local politicians also came out to celebrate the holiday.

“Everybody is celebrating our patriotism today, our independence. We mark it every year very proudly and I think Baltimore does that as well as anybody,” Congressman John Sarbanes (D-Md.) said.

“People just feed off the energy here in Towson. We’re all over Baltimore County and there’s a great vibe here today. I want to thank everybody for coming out,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. in downtown Baltimore among other locations in Maryland. If the rain continues, they will be moved to Friday.