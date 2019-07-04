Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Joanna Clark, Local TV, Missing People, Missing person, Shariece Clark, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loved ones of a Baltimore woman and her daughter who have been missing more than two years held a vigil Thursday night in the hope that renewed attention will help find the pair.

Joanna Clark and her then-15-year-old daughter Shariece were last seen on February 4, 2017 in the 2800 block of Round Road in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Two and a half years later, loved ones remember them and hope to someday find closure.

Investigators call the womens’ disappearance suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2100 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

Joanna and Shariece Clark

