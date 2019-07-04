Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former National Security Agency subcontractor pleaded guilty Tuesday to submitting more than $220,000 in false claims for hours he didn’t work on government projects.
Kyle Duran Smego, 40, of Raleigh, North Carolina, worked as a software engineer and developer for two subcontractors on NSA projects that required him to work at specific locations.
An NSA review found Smego worked only around half of the hours he reported between February 2016 and May 2018.
As part of a plea agreement, Smego will be required to pay restitution.
He faces a maximum of five years in prison when he is sentenced in October.