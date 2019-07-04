  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMMom
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Kyle Duran Smego, Local TV, National Security Agency, NSA, Talkers
File photo of a gavel over an American flag. (Credit: Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former National Security Agency subcontractor pleaded guilty Tuesday to submitting more than $220,000 in false claims for hours he didn’t work on government projects.

Kyle Duran Smego, 40, of Raleigh, North Carolina, worked as a software engineer and developer for two subcontractors on NSA projects that required him to work at specific locations.

An NSA review found Smego worked only around half of the hours he reported between February 2016 and May 2018.

As part of a plea agreement, Smego will be required to pay restitution.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s