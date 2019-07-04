Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire, Baltimore News, Breaking News, Howard County, Local TV, Patapsco Valley State Park, struck my lightning, Talkers


WOODSTOCK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire officials are investigating a report that a man may have been struck by lightning.

According to Baltimore County Fire’s twitter, the person may have been struck in Patapsco Valley State Park on the Baltimore and Howard county line.

The adult male was in a wooded area at the time. Fire officials say the man sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers are working to remove the man from an area with rough terrain.

 

 

Much of Maryland is under a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.

 

