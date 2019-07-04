



A teen was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threw fireworks at an officer driving in a marked police cruiser.

The on-duty Prince George’s County police officer was driving in the area of East Capital Street and Davey Street in Capitol Heights around 1:15 a.m. when he saw the teenage boy throw a lit firework at his cruiser. The firework landed under the cruiser’s front bumper and exploded.

When the officer got out of his vehicle the teen ran into the woods. The officer chased the teen suspect on foot.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment, assault, and firework-related charges.

Just prior to the incident, a 911 caller also reported that a teen was throwing fireworks at passing vehicles.

If you have information about this, please call.

Lit Firework Thrown At Prince George’s County Officer In Squad Car, Police Say

It’s the second time has happened this week.

A man reportedly threw a lit firework at a Prince George’s County patrol officer Saturday night.

The incident happened as the officer was working a crime prevention assignment near Walters Lane and Hil Mar Drive in Forestville.

A video released by police shows the man throwing the firework at the officer, who was in his squad car with lights flashing, before fleeing the scene on foot.