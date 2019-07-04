BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the arm outside a Giant grocery store in north Baltimore Thursday.
Officers responded to the 601 block of East 33rd Street around 10:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
There they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm. He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police learned the victim got into a dispute inside the Giant Food Store parking lot over being asked to move his car when an unknown man pulled a gun and shot the victim.
The victim ran into the store for help.
Witnesses said the man was parked out front waiting on family that was checking out.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
